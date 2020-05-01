Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike (R) looks at a greeting robot called "Pepper" (L) as she visits a hotel during the first day the building is used as a new medical lodging facility to accommodate COVID-19 coronavirus patients with mild symptoms in Tokyo on May 1, 2020. - The hotel opened to join others which have already been converted by authorities to cope with rising numbers of infected. Japan has seen a relatively smaller scale outbreak compared to hotspots in Europe and the United States, with around 14,000 infections and 415 deaths as of April 30. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP) (Photo by PHILIP FONG/AFP via Getty Images)
Japan debuts robots at hotels for coronavirus patients
Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike (R) looks at a greeting robot called "Pepper" (L) as she visits a hotel during the first day the building is used as a new medical lodging facility to accommodate COVID-19 coronavirus patients with mild symptoms in Tokyo on May 1, 2020. - The hotel opened to join others which have already been converted by authorities to cope with rising numbers of infected. Japan has seen a relatively smaller scale outbreak compared to hotspots in Europe and the United States, with around 14,000 infections and 415 deaths as of April 30. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP) (Photo by PHILIP FONG/AFP via Getty Images)
TOKYO — Robot staff debuted at a Tokyo hotel used for mildly sick coronavirus patients under a new plan to free up beds at hospitals overburdened with more severe cases.
Pepper, a talking robot, greets new guests at the lobby, while Whiz, a cleaning robot, operates in areas where patients pick up meals and other daily necessities to reduce infection risks for human staff.
Pepper, wearing a white surgical mask, greeted Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike as she walked into the hotel during Friday’s demonstration. Pepper also reminds patients to check their temperature and rest well.
TOPSHOT – A greeting robot called “Pepper” (C) and a cleaning robot called “Whiz” (R) stand in the lobby of a hotel during the first day the building is used as a new medical lodging facility to accommodate COVID-19 coronavirus patients with mild symptoms in Tokyo on May 1, 2020. – Japan has seen a relatively smaller scale outbreak compared to hotspots in Europe and the United States, with around 14,000 infections and 415 deaths as of April 30. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP) (Photo by PHILIP FONG/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests can also access health management applications on computers and tablets to record their temperatures and symptoms.
The robots, made by SoftBank Robotics, will also be deployed at other hotels rented by Tokyo’s metropolitan government for patients with no or mild symptoms. So far, Tokyo has secured five hotels and aims to increase the number of rooms from the current 1,500 to 2,800.
A greeting robot named “Pepper” wears a face mask as it stands in a hotel lobby during the first day the building is used as a new medical lodging facility to accommodate COVID-19 coronavirus patients with mild symptoms in Tokyo on May 1, 2020. – Japan has seen a relatively smaller scale outbreak compared to hotspots in Europe and the United States, with around 14,000 infections and 415 deaths as of April 30. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP) (Photo by PHILIP FONG/AFP via Getty Images)
The hotels are also staffed by doctors and nurses, but officials hope the robots can cheer up an otherwise lonely time for guests who are isolated in single rooms for their weekslong stay. Japan has 14,281 confirmed cases, with 432 deaths, according to the health ministry.