Milwaukee mayor eyes target of 2K COVID-19 tests per day: ‘It is important’

MILWAUKEE — A recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Milwaukee County could be attributed to a growing volume of tests.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said he wants to increase capacity for COVID-19 testing to 2,000 tests per day. In a Milwaukee County briefing Friday, Barrett said the city is currently capable of administering well over 300 — but not enough to meet the 2,000-test goal.

“We think it is important for our residents, particularly in neighborhoods that have been hardest hit, that they have access to health care in determining if they’ve tested positive for COVID-19,” said Barrett.

There are more testing sites being made available in the city. Anyone with symptoms is asked to call ahead to be tested.

Barrett also said he is looking into getting hazard pay for the city’s Department of Public Works employees who are dealing with a high risk of exposure to COVID-19 — those dealing with waste management, for example.