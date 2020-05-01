Nicest string of weather in over 200 days arrives just in time for the weekend

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — It’s been 213 days since the last time we had back-to-back days of temps over 70˚. This weekend, we’ll break that streak! Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, or roughly 7 months ago, was the last we had back-to-back days this warm.

Although it’ll be even warmer to our south, we can thank the west for bringing in warmer air. Believe it or not, but Minnesota and the Dakotas have been seeing this nice weather since Thursday, April 30. They got the head start but it’ll be nice just about everywhere this weekend!

The warm-up won’t last long because once we get to Monday, May 4, temps swing back to well below average. Long-term temperature trends favor below average temps through the mid part of the month, so enjoy this weather while we have it!