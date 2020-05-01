× Northwestern Mutual donates $200,000 to Children’s Wisconsin to fund PPE, other relief efforts

MILWAUKEE — The Northwestern Mutual Foundation has donated $200,000 to help supply personal protective equipment to Children’s Wisconsin during the coronavirus pandemic, the organization announced Friday, May 1.

“Currently, there is no greater need than helping to ensure the health and safety of our community members,” said Eric Christophersen, president, Northwestern Mutual Foundation. “Providing hospitals with access to these essential supplies is just one way we can support our healthcare professionals as they work to protect patients and families, including those in the fight against childhood cancer.”

This contribution will support the following:

The creation, retooling and manufacturing of personal protective equipment, including $100,000 for replacement lenses for Controlled Air Purifying Respirators, the preferred protective apparel when treating patients.

A unique partnership with local arts organizations to repurpose costume-making skills to sew masks, gowns and face shields for use by hospital staff.

Meal gift cards and vouchers for staff and families at the hospital’s MACC Fund Center.

Children’s Wisconsin is a longstanding partner of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation through its Childhood Cancer Program, which is committed to finding cures, providing family and patient support and aiding survivors who struggle with the late effects of treatment.