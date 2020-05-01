Ozaukee Co. Sheriff: Fredonia man arrested after firing gun in park while intoxicated

FREDONIA — Ozaukee County sheriff’s deputies arrested a 24-year-old Fredonia man Thursday night after receiving a call of an intoxicated individual with a firearm at Waubedonia Park.

When deputies arrived at the park around 8:30 p.m., the man fired a gun three times “in the vicinity” of another person. Deputies ordered him out of the park, but he did not comply and, instead, tried to hide in the woods.

An aerial search of the area by drone found that he had fled the park and gone to his Fredonia home. There, authorities took him into custody without incident.

The man faces charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and operating a firearm while intoxicated, according to the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office.