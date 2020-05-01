× Police: 2 shot, wounded in separate incidents in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Thursday night, April 30 and Friday morning, May 1. Two people were injured as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened just before midnight near 24th and Auer.

Police say the victim, a 49-year-old man, sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The circumstances leading up the shooting are under investigation.

The second shooting happened near 26th and Halsey around 4:45 a.m.

Police say a 20-year-old woman sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS.