Police looking for man who stole 2 safes from home in Pleasant Prairie

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. — Police are investigating a theft that occurred at a residence near 93rd Street and 32nd Avenue in Pleasant Prairie on March 29 around 6:45 p.m.

Police say a couple in the was lured outside by a man in a reflective vest wanting to talk to them about their property line. When the man got them outside another person went into the couple’s home and stole two safes. The safes contained cash and family jewelry.

The suspect is described as a heavyset man, approximately 5’9 with a dark complexion, a green reflective vest and a baseball cap.

The suspect was seen driving a silver Ford SUV.

Police are asking neighbors to check home surveillance video to see if they captured anything around the time of the theft.

The police warn residents to always ask for identification of someone who may be soliciting business at your door. If you are unsure about the person, contact the agency for which they work to confirm their identity.

If you have any info on this theft, contact the Pleasant Prairie Police Department at 262-694-7353.