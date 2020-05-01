‘Projecting hope:’ FOX6 adds to Sunday worship services on free, over-the-air TV

MILWAUKEE — The coronavirus pandemic has impacted nearly every aspect of life — including Sunday worship services. So FOX6 has worked with several area faith organizations to bring services to free, over-the-air television every Sunday.

“Faith is all we have right now,: said Walter Fields Jr., pastor of St. Paul Church of God in Christ in Milwaukee.

St. Paul Church of God in Christ is preparing for their Sunday debut. The church’s service is a new addition to FOX6’s Sunday worship services.

“This here is really just phenomenal to give us even greater access to not just our congregation, but to the city of Milwaukee,” Pastor Fields said.

The Protestant worship service will air Sundays at 1 p.m. — one of several religious services aired during the COVID-19 pandemic. The church’s paster says during a time of such uncertainty, the ability to practice faith is important.

“I believe that everyone should have access to what it is they believe and who it is they believe in,” Fields said.

Fields said having different types of religious services available through technology is also a great way for worshippers to get a feel for different churches. He hopes it will bring Milwaukeeans some peace of mind during a time of many unknowns.

“Our hope is that individuals will know that there are churches there are ministries in our community, in the inner city, all across the city of Milwaukee that are committed to proclaiming the Gospel of Jesus Christ and projecting hope,” Fields said.