Register online now: Storm the Bastille Run is going virtual in 2020

MILWAUKEE — Although Milwaukee’s 2020 Bastille Days Festival has been postponed to a later date, Madison Medical Affiliates’ generous support will keep everyone “Storming the Bastille” from home this summer. Online registration is open now!

Here’s how it works:

Register online at events.easttown.com Choose shipping or curbside pickup for your shirt & runner bib Run your 5k race wherever, whenever you want between Thursday, July 9 and Sunday, July 12. Get social (from a Distance) Submit your results & photos Celebrate virtually!

The $25 registration fee will include a run bib and a commemorative long sleeve t-shirt, shipped to your door or available for curbside pick up. You are invited to recruit friends, family and coworkers to register as a virtual team.

To receive run items by mail, a $7 shipping and handling fee (per packet) will be charged for shipping. To guarantee delivery of items by July 9. All runners choosing the shipping option are encouraged to register by June 15 at 11:59 p.m. Shipping of items will begin the week of June 22.

Team registrants should note that each team members’ materials will be shipped individually. Curbside pick up will take place at the East Town Association office the week of the run only, Monday, July 6 – Friday, July 10 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Runners are asked to choose their own 5k run route, snap selfies, and record their times. Then virtual run organizers want to see photos and videos from your virtual run. Though not required, all times submitted will be posted on East Town

Association’s website — see how you stack up against the competition!

Submit your results and photos and online at easttown.com or via email to events@easttown.com.

Share your photos and videos on social media using the hashtags #MKEStormtheBastille and #BastilleDaysMKE and please follow us and tag us in your posts on Facebook: @EastTownAssociation @BastilleDaysMilwaukee, Instagram: @easttownmke, and Twitter: @EastTown

