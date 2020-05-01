State health officials launch community testing, key step toward reopening economy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Community testing events will be held in areas with a known lack of testing or a need for additional testing due to high rates of COVID-19.

Wisconsin state health officials say the events will lead to better contact tracing and, in turn, a clearer picture of the scope of the virus.

Gov. Tony Evers has compared re-opening Wisconsin to turning a dial and that "we can't think of this like flipping a light switch." To do that, state health officials say part of their goal is to be able to test everyone who has symptoms.

On Friday, the state launched a series of community testing events -- the first held in western Wisconsin's Buffalo County. Roughly 25 Wisconsin National Guard members were on-hand to help.

"This is something we are well-trained for," said Capt. Joe Trovato with the Wisconsin National Guard. "This is why many of wear the uniform, to serve our fellow neighbors and citizens across the state.

"We see it as neighbors helping neighbors and truly, we're honored to be a part of it."

About 300 soldiers and airmen currently make up 11 teams across the state that are supporting testing sites -- including health clinics and correctional facilities. So far, they've conducted more than 5,000 tests statewide.

Increased testing means doing their part to get "Wisconsin Ready" -- the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation's plan, in conjunction with the state, to prepare for the economy's re-opening.

The plan is based on three pillars: understanding the pandemic's economic impact, supporting the re-opening of business and fostering a unified response among businesses, communities and citizens.

Additional community testing events will be announced in the coming days. State health officials say that Wisconsin labs have the capacity to perform more than 11,000 tests per day, but that's not how many are being performed. On average, a spokeswoman with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services says, about 2,000 to 3,000 tests are being performed per day.