Submit a video: Bucks seeking local entertainers for 'Milwaukee Talent Search At Home'

MILWAUKEE –The Bucks are seeking local entertainers for “Milwaukee Talent Search At Home,” an initiative starting Friday, May 1 through Monday, Sept. 7.

Fans can upload videos showcasing their talents for a chance to perform at a future game, concert or event or to be featured on Fiserv Forum and/or Bucks social media.

According to a press release, video submissions should spotlight the special talents that have been keeping people busy while staying at home during the COVID-19 crisis, such as skits, comedy routines, famous sports moment parodies (Bucks preferred) and TikTok videos. Select videos may be featured on Fiserv Forum and/or Bucks social media and played during a future Bucks game with in-game spotlights on the performers.

Videos should be submitted directly to one of Fiserv Forum’s social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or TikTok. Participants should first add or follow Fiserv Forum, then upload the video and tag Fiserv Forum using #MKEtalent.

Submissions can also include group performances that were filmed prior to social distancing went into effect. Activities include cheerleading, stunting, tumbling, parkour, dancing, breakdancing, singing and drumming, as well as artistic displays. Groups may be selected to perform at a future Bucks game or event at Fiserv Forum or Deer District.

Click here to upload a group performance video and complete a submission form. For more information on Milwaukee Talent Search At Home, visit the event page here.