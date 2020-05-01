‘This community cares:’ Support pours in for a north side neighborhood after 5 killed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE --From sorrow and suffering earlier this week to support and smiles, help is pouring in for a block on Milwaukee's northside where a family was murdered Monday morning.

This is a community that has come together to try and heal," Alderman Russell Stamper said.

"This community cares. This community will take care of each other," Andre Lee Ellis said.

After Christopher Stokes allegedly gunned down five of his relatives in a home near 12th and Locust, Ald. Stamper -- along with the city's Office of Violence Prevention, We Got This, Inc, Community Task Force MKE and other community members -- all rallied for these residents.

"When an incident like this week happened it not only impacts not only the family but it impacts the whole block," Reggie Moore said. "It really is about coming together and supporting this entire neighborhood."

On top of that tragedy, the coronavirus pandemic added another level of hardship.

"Trying to alleviate something if we can .we all know its an economic crisis it`s a pandemic we want help provide people with things to protect themselves," Mayes said.

Many making donations for happy bags.

"Providing some cleaning supplies, providing some masks, some books and things children to do," Mayes said.

"Gather as many items as we can, go door-to-door, show our faces show our support for the neighbor we are here to stay we are going to improve and we will be successful as a city and as a community," Stamper said.

In addition to meeting the needs of folks physically, emotional support and information were also a major part. Whether it be domestic violence, sexual assault, or violence prevention, there are resources to help here.