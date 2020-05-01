Website grades states, counties nationwide on social distancing; US given ‘D’ grade

LOS ANGELES (KTTV) — How would you grade yourself when it comes to social distancing?

A website called Unacast is grading states and counties on its Social Distancing Scoreboard. The company measures data by tracking cell phone locations and has been examining behaviors over the past two months.

Unacast measures change in average mobility based on distance traveled, change in non-essential visits, and differences in encounter density.

“We created this interactive Scoreboard, updated daily, to empower organizations to measure and understand the efficacy of social distancing initiatives at the local level,” its website says.

Wisconsin was given a D-plus grade — tied for 14th with 13 other states. Counties in southeastern Wisconsin scored as follows:

Dodge, D+

Milwaukee, D+

Ozaukee, D+

Jefferson, D

Kenosha, D-

Sheboygan, D-

Walworth, D-

Waukesha, D-

Fond du Lac, D-

Racine, F

Washington, F

The United States as a whole was given a “D” grade. Nevada earned the highest grade of any state — a B-minus. 10 states were given failing grades.