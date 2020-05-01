West Bend West 3-sport athlete to play collegiate volleyball after building track legacy

WEST BEND -- Senior Maddie Rettler has built a legacy at West Bend West High School.
She is a nine-time All-Conference track athlete and was All-State in 2018 on the 4x200 meter relay team. She's a 23-time event winner and is in the Top 20 in West's history in five individual events -- including second in the triple jump.
Rettler is a dedicated, competitive and focused athlete who also played on the Spartans varsity basketball and volleyball teams.
Next year, she'll continue her volleyball career at Upper Iowa where she'll major in accounting.
