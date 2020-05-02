Feeding America offers food distribution at Greater New Birth Church

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- For the second time in two weeks, Feeding America and Greater New Birth Church have teamed up to provide groceries to those in need during this pandemic.

The food distribution drive-thru located near Fond du Lac Avenue and Silver Spring Drive will help anyone who is facing food insecurities during this time.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The drive-thru opened early this morning and organizers believe they will have enough food to run through 12 p.m.

Those interested can enter the drive-thru line off Silver Spring. There is not an option for groceries to be delivered, unfortunately.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video