Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Feeding America offers food distribution at Greater New Birth Church

Posted 8:29 am, May 2, 2020, by , Updated at 08:59AM, May 2, 2020
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- For the second time in two weeks, Feeding America and Greater New Birth Church have teamed up to provide groceries to those in need during this pandemic.

The food distribution drive-thru located near Fond du Lac Avenue and Silver Spring Drive will help anyone who is facing food insecurities during this time.

Data pix.

The drive-thru opened early this morning and organizers believe they will have enough food to run through 12 p.m.

Those interested can enter the drive-thru line off Silver Spring. There is not an option for groceries to be delivered, unfortunately.

Data pix.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.