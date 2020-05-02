‘Grim Reaper’ visits Florida beaches to protest reopening during pandemic

DESTIN, Fla. — As Florida beaches begin to reopen, a lawyer has taken to an extreme and creative form of a costume to protest the move.

Daniel Uhlfelder dressed as the Grim Reaper urged people to stay away from the beaches despite the restrictions being lifted.

“I think it’s premature that we open our beaches,” Uhlfelder told media. “The danger of bringing all these people to our area and spreading the virus, I think it’s going to prolong the recovery we have.”

Numerous videos of Uhlfelder surfaced on May 1 showed him walking along Dune Allen Beach.