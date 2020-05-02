Hundreds of classic cars, hot rods embark on 70-mile social distance parade through SE Wisconsin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON COUNTY -- A parade of classic cars and hot rods traveled through several towns in southeastern Wisconsin Saturday for a social-distancing cruise.

Hundreds of cars revved their engines for the 70-mile parade.

"Everybody's locked up with nothing to do and we said if we stay social distant let's go on a nice cruise," said organizer John Bagley.

The parade came after a parade for first responders was a huge success three weeks ago. From classic cars, to hot rods -- drivers took the wheel as a way to get out of the house during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The goal: to bring a smile to people's faces during a time of uncertainty.

The parade went through towns and passed assisted living communities. Many senior citizens have been isolated strictly to their rooms due to the pandemic.

"You fire up a hot rod and you smell the gas, it puts a smile on your face," Bagley said. "That'll really lighten them up, I mean it's really sad.

"Basically to put some good feeling back in everybody, back in America and back in the country here," said Bagley.

Escorted by first responders -- from new cars to old, the parade stretched more than a mile. By staying in the car, it offered a way to practice social distancing but have fun.