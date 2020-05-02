Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Hundreds of classic cars, hot rods embark on 70-mile social distance parade through SE Wisconsin

Posted 6:25 pm, May 2, 2020, by , Updated at 06:37PM, May 2, 2020
Data pix.

WASHINGTON COUNTY -- A parade of classic cars and hot rods traveled through several towns in southeastern Wisconsin Saturday for a social-distancing cruise.

Hundreds of cars revved their engines for the 70-mile parade.

"Everybody's locked up with nothing to do and we said if we stay social distant let's go on a nice cruise," said organizer John Bagley.

Classic cars and hot rods parade

Classic cars and hot rods parade

The parade came after a parade for first responders was a huge success three weeks ago. From classic cars, to hot rods -- drivers took the wheel as a way to get out of the house during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Classic cars and hot rods parade

The goal: to bring a smile to people's faces during a time of uncertainty.

The parade went through towns and passed assisted living communities. Many senior citizens have been isolated strictly to their rooms due to the pandemic.

"You fire up a hot rod and you smell the gas, it puts a smile on your face," Bagley said. "That'll really lighten them up, I mean it's really sad.

John Bagley

"Basically to put some good feeling back in everybody, back in America and back in the country here," said Bagley.

Escorted by first responders -- from new cars to old, the parade stretched more than a mile. By staying in the car, it offered a way to practice social distancing but have fun.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.