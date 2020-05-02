MCSO: Driver arrested for OWI after crash on SB I-43 near Wells

MILWAUKEE — Deputies with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office were called to a one-car crash on southbound I-43 near Wells Saturday just before noon.

Authorities say the car crashed into the wall of the interstate and the driver complained of minor injuries but refused medical treatment.

The driver showed signs of impairment, officials said, and was arrested for operating while intoxicated – second offense, and taken to the hospital.

The two right lanes of traffic were closed for approximately 40 minutes as a result of the crash.