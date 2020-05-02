New York boy, grandma stay connected amid COVID-19 pandemic with virtual peek-a-boo

VALATIE, N.Y. — During social distancing, sometimes you have to get creative when it comes to staying connected with loved ones.

Laura Geer, who lives in Valatie, New York with her son, captured a joyful moment between himself and his grandma on April 27 during a video chat where the pair played a game of virtual peek-a-boo.

In the video, Geer’s son can be heard gleefully laughing as they go back and forth playing the game.

The pair have this phone date every day, according to Geer. Since New York has extended its stay-at-home order until May 15, this is a way for the family to stay connected.

“They each have a cup of hot chocolate while on their ‘date,’” Geer said. “They talk and play, and this was their game yesterday.”

Storyful contributed to this story.