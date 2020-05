MILWAUKEE — As of 7:30 a.m. Saturday, May 2, police say critically missing Saanjai A. Lobley has been found safe.

Saanjai A. Lobley was last seen in the 5200 block of N. Lovers Lane Road on Friday, May 1, around 11 a.m.

Lobley is described as a black female, 5’0,” 151 pounds, with a medium complexion, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to the Sensitive Crimes Division of MPD at 414-935-7022.