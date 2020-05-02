Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

‘Sopranos’ star Joe Pantoliano struck by car while walking, taken to hospital

Posted 9:42 pm, May 2, 2020, by

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 14: Joe Pantoliano attends the premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Bad Boys For Life" at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 14, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images,)

WILTON, Conn. — Actor Joe Pantoliano, known for his roles in movies and in HBO’s “Sopranos,” is recovering at his Connecticut home after being struck by a car while walking.

Pantoliano’s agent told Variety the 68-year-old actor was walking near his rural home in Wilton when two nearby cars crashed into each other. The collision sent one of the cars sliding down the asphalt, where it collided with Pantoliano and knocked him to the ground.

The impact left him with a gash on his head and other injuries. His agent told Variety that Pantoliano was taken to a nearby hospital.

post on Instagram showed Pantoliano with stitches in his head and giving a thumbs-up sign. It read, “Joey is home recovering. He has a severe head injury and some chest trauma.”

Pantoliano played mobster Ralph Cifaretto on the HBO series and has appeared in “The Matrix,” and other films including “Bad Boys,” “Risky Business,” “The Fugitive” and “Midnight Run.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.