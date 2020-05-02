Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Summer concert series Tosa Tonight canceled amid coronavirus concerns

WAUWATOSA — Known for neighborhood tunes for two decades, organizers of Tosa Tonight have decided to cancel the 2020 Summer Concert Series amid the pandemic for the safety for the community and all involved, they announced Saturday, May 2.

The series has taken place in the Village of Wauwatosa since 2000.

In a tweet, Tosa Tonight posted this written statement:

Tosa Tonight started as a summer concert series at four different venues in Wauwatosa – Hoyt Park, Jacobus Park, Wisconsin Avenue Park, and Hart Park. In 2009, Tosa Tonight moved to its new permanent home at Hart Park.

