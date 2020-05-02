‘We’ll be here:’ Bay View restaurant sets up partitions in anticipation of eventual reopening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The owner and executive chef of Egg & Flour Pasta Bar says that safety is key in keeping customers comfortable, and what you see inside could soon be the new normal when it comes to dining out.

Located near Howell and Kinnickinnic Avenues, the restaurant was on a roll -- busy with customers during its grand opening week in early March.

"We thought we were in the clear," Adam Pawlak, owner of Egg & Flour Pasta Bar, said. "And it was a great week."

But in no time at all, Pawlak was forced to do what he never expected.

"We knew we had to close down," he said.

As the weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic continue to drag on, Pawlak and his business partner, Tony Goff, have had some time to think.

"So we thought, how could we be of service to the world, while still leveraging our core competencies," said Goff, president of Goff's Enterprises.

Goff's Enterprises, located in Pewaukee, manufactures industrial partitions, safety equipment and doors.

"We figured we could pivot into these personal safety partitions that you see hanging here," Goff said.

Some partitions are hanging from the ceiling, while others stand between tables. All are designed to keep customers safe and comfortable when the restaurant eventually reopens.

"I don't want to lose the dine-in, I don't want to lose the experience, we put all this work into the inside, we want people to enjoy it," said Pawlak. "I think this is a super-easy way for people to sit down, feel safe and not have to rush out of the restaurant with to-go bags."

While their timeline is to-be-determined, one thing is certain for the restaurant.

"I'm excited to see everyone come down, and we'll be here," Pawlak said.

In the meantime, Egg & Flour's original space -- located within Crossroads Collective on Milwaukee's east side -- is still offering curbside pickup and delivery.