Wisconsin DNR suspends all burning permits; Fire danger ‘high’ or ‘very high’ across Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has suspended all burning permits until further notice due to elevated fire weather conditions on Saturday and into Sunday, May 3.

According to the National Weather Service, the increase in temperature — reaching the upper 60s and lower 70s — along with wind gusts of up to 30 miles per hour and relatively low humidity — 20 to 30% — contribute to the elevated danger.

Statement from the NWS:

With the opening of the fishing season, re-opening of state parks and many people outdoors enjoying the pleasant weather, there will be an increased risk of fire starts again on Sunday. Given the expected windy and dry weather conditions, any fires could quickly spread out of control.

Across the state, fire danger has been described as “high” or “very high” in every county — not just southeast Wisconsin. “Extreme” is the only greater degree of fire danger, as determined by the DNR.

CLICK HERE for a county-by-county map of fire danger

The DNR suspended all burning permits and all debris burning is prohibited as a result. Campers and other outdoor enthusiasts are discouraged from starting campfire until the risk is reduced.