Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Woman arrested following report of subject with a gun near 75th and Glenbrook

Posted 11:16 am, May 2, 2020, by

MILWAUKEE — A 30-year-old woman was arrested without incident Saturday morning, May 2, after police responded to a call of a subject with a gun near N. 75th Street and W. Glenbrook Road around 5 a.m.

A caller reported allegedly seeing a subject with a gun firing shots and called police.

Officers eventually made contact with an occupant inside the suspect’s residence and she was arrested, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.