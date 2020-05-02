× Woman arrested following report of subject with a gun near 75th and Glenbrook

MILWAUKEE — A 30-year-old woman was arrested without incident Saturday morning, May 2, after police responded to a call of a subject with a gun near N. 75th Street and W. Glenbrook Road around 5 a.m.

A caller reported allegedly seeing a subject with a gun firing shots and called police.

Officers eventually made contact with an occupant inside the suspect’s residence and she was arrested, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.