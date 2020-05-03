51-year-old man stabbed near Cambridge and North, suspect arrested
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a battery cutting that occurred near N. Cambridge Avenue and E. North Ave on Saturday, May 2, around 6 p.m.
The victim and suspect were engaged in an argument that escalated when the suspect stabbed the victim.
The victim, a 51-year-old man sustained non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The suspect, a 68-year-old man was arrested.
Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.
43.059502 -87.891935