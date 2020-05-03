LIVE: Real Faith for Real Life at Fox Point Lutheran Church
51-year-old man stabbed near Cambridge and North, suspect arrested

Posted 11:15 am, May 3, 2020, by
Milwaukee Police Department

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a battery cutting that occurred near N. Cambridge Avenue and E. North Ave on Saturday, May 2, around 6 p.m.

The victim and suspect were engaged in an argument that escalated when the suspect stabbed the victim.

The victim, a 51-year-old man sustained non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspect, a 68-year-old man was arrested.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

