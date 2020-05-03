Considering Giving a Mother’s Day Gift Card during Pandemic? Consider These Tips!
MILWAUKEE — With the COVID-19 quarantine still in place, it’s a safe bet that Mom won’t be celebrating Mother’s Day this year at her favorite restaurant, hair salon or spa. Consumers may be considering gift cards or certificates to give to Mom for some much-needed pampering after the quarantine.
But, choose your gift card wisely. If the retailer permanently closes its doors before Mom gets a chance to use it, she’ll lose the value of the card.
Keep in mind these additional tips when giving or receiving gift cards:
- When buying gift cards in a store, check the packaging and any security seals to be sure they are intact and haven’t been tampered with.
- Treat the gift card as cash. If it’s lost or stolen, it cannot be replaced.
- Use the gift card as soon as possible. Again, if the retailer declares bankruptcy or goes out of business before you use the gift card, you’ll lose the value of the card. Don’t put the card away and forget to use it. Two billion dollars’ worth of gift cards go unused every year!
- Be extra careful when buying a card from a secondary seller. In fact, it is best to simply avoid buying from online auction sites or other online secondary markets. Cards could be stolen, counterfeited or simply used up. Don’t be tempted by big discounts on the card’s price.
- After purchasing, keep a copy of the receipt, in case there is a problem with the gift card.
- Check the fine print to see if there are fees associated with the card. Some typical fees could include transaction fees or inactivity fees. In some cases, an organization may charge a service fee to issue the card.
- Check the terms and conditions on a gift card. If you are giving a card to a friend who wants to shop online, make sure the card can be used that way and not just in a store.