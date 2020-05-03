× Considering Giving a Mother’s Day Gift Card during Pandemic? Consider These Tips!

MILWAUKEE — With the COVID-19 quarantine still in place, it’s a safe bet that Mom won’t be celebrating Mother’s Day this year at her favorite restaurant, hair salon or spa. Consumers may be considering gift cards or certificates to give to Mom for some much-needed pampering after the quarantine.

But, choose your gift card wisely. If the retailer permanently closes its doors before Mom gets a chance to use it, she’ll lose the value of the card.

Keep in mind these additional tips when giving or receiving gift cards: