Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Isaiah Grove, 2-time Waukesha South High School golf team captain, headed to UW

Posted 6:25 pm, May 3, 2020, by
Data pix.

WAUKESHA -- With high school sports seasons not happening as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, FOX6 News is modifying our weekly High School Hot Shot feature to recognize a senior spring athlete each night.

He’s been the leader of his golf team, and now, he’s a High School Hot Shot!

Waukesha South High School senior Isaiah Grove is a two-time team captain for the Blackshirts.

When he averaged 39.43 strokes a match, it earned him 2nd Team All Conference in the Classic 8.

He’s also a sectional qualifier. In the fall, he’ll be a Badgers golfer, as he will be going to UW.

Congratulations to our High School Hot Shot, Isaiah Grove!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.