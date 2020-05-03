Isaiah Grove, 2-time Waukesha South High School golf team captain, headed to UW

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKESHA -- With high school sports seasons not happening as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, FOX6 News is modifying our weekly High School Hot Shot feature to recognize a senior spring athlete each night.

He’s been the leader of his golf team, and now, he’s a High School Hot Shot!

Waukesha South High School senior Isaiah Grove is a two-time team captain for the Blackshirts.

When he averaged 39.43 strokes a match, it earned him 2nd Team All Conference in the Classic 8.

He’s also a sectional qualifier. In the fall, he’ll be a Badgers golfer, as he will be going to UW.

Congratulations to our High School Hot Shot, Isaiah Grove!