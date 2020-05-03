× Police investigate 2 separate shootings just minutes apart that left 2 injured

MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating two separate shootings that have left two injured in Milwaukee late Saturday night, May 2.

Officers responded to a shooting near N. 24th Street and W. Brown Street at 11:27 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found a 30-year-old Milwaukee man who had sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He is being treated at a local hospital.

Then officers responded to another shooting at 11:31 p.m. just a few blocks north near N. 24th Street and W. Monroe Street.

A 39-year-old Milwaukee man sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound, and he is being treated at a local hospital.

The circumstances leading up to both shootings are under investigation.

Anyone having information regarding these incidents is urged to call the Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.