Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Police investigate 2 separate shootings just minutes apart that left 2 injured

Posted 6:19 am, May 3, 2020, by , Updated at 06:25AM, May 3, 2020
Milwaukee Police Department

MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating two separate shootings that have left two injured in Milwaukee late Saturday night, May 2.

Officers responded to a shooting near N. 24th Street and W. Brown Street at 11:27 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found a 30-year-old Milwaukee man who had sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He is being treated at a local hospital.

Then officers responded to another shooting at 11:31 p.m. just a few blocks north near N. 24th Street and W. Monroe Street.

A 39-year-old Milwaukee man sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound, and he is being treated at a local hospital.

The circumstances leading up to both shootings are under investigation.

Anyone having information regarding these incidents is urged to call the Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.