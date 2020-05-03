We Energies officials announce arrival of 1st peregrine falcon chicks of 2020 season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- We Energies officials on Sunday, May 3 announced the arrival of the first two peregrine falcon chicks of the 2020 season.

The little balls of fluff hatched overnight at Valley Power Plant in Milwaukee, officials said.

If all goes well, the rest of the eggs at We Energies' four nest sites across the state should begin to hatch soon. Keep an eye on We Energies' live cameras for more signs of adorableness.

In the meantime, you can vote now to name the chicks after your favorite things about Wisconsin. Choose from Cream Puff, Brandy, Scoop and more. You can vote as many times as you’d like to make sure your favorite gets picked. Voting ends on May 17.

Peregrine falcon program

We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) are honored to be a part of a statewide effort to restore the peregrine falcon population. The Department of Natural Resources added peregrine falcons to Wisconsin’s endangered species list in the 1970s.

Since We Energies' first successful nest box in the mid-90s, 402 peregrine falcons have hatched at We Energies' facilities. The falcons are drawn to tall structures along Lake Michigan or major rivers, which make many of the We Energies and WPS facilities ideal nesting sites.

This program is another way We Energies and WPS demonstrate environmental stewardship. From helping endangered animals and restoring natural habitats, to building new solar facilities and reducing carbon emissions, the companies are committed to a cleaner future.