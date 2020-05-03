Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Wisconsin State Patrol: Dust storm caused 26-vehicle pileup on I-39 near Plainfield

PLAINFIELD — A dust storm caused a crash involving about two dozen vehicles on Interstate 39 in central Wisconsin on Sunday, the Wisconsin State Patrol said.

The patrol told WKOW-TV 26 vehicles were involved in the pileup on southbound I-39 near Plainfield. In addition, there were four separate crashes in the northbound lanes.

The patrol said several injuries were reported, but none are life-threatening.

Authorities said the crashes likely were caused by dust blowing in the air. Drivers were advised to avoid the area.

