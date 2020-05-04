Cedarburg High School’s Lewis Stroebel, 8-time letter winner in 3 sports, headed to Princeton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CEDARBURG -- With high school sports seasons not happening as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, FOX6 News is modifying our weekly High School Hot Shot feature to recognize a senior spring athlete each night.

Cedarburg High School's Lewis Stroebel is a multi-sport athlete. He's an eight-time letter winner between football, basketball and track.

He's a multi-event competitor in track. He was the captain of the basketball team his junior and senior seasons.

Additionally, he is the president of the National Honor Society at Cedarburg, the vice president of Student Council and he participates in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Congratulations to Lewis Stroebel, who will move on to Princeton University in the fall.