‘Connecting people to resources:’ COVID-19 Wisconsin Connect App launches this week

MILWAUKEE -- Available in English, Spanish even Hmong the team at Wisconsin connect wants to make sure the facts are understood.

"I think the more we have that knowledge of information the more we can feel confident about how we can navigate the world," Shah said.

Whether you are already back to work, sheltering-in-place or preparing to be in social spaces as the state reopens, the details you need are right at your fingertips.

"What this app will entail on the information side will be medically vetted and clear information best practices and how to keep yourself safe," he said.

In just five weeks, the COVID-19 Wisconsin Connect App was created.

"It's really been all hands on deck," said Dhavan Shah, the co-principal investigator at CHESS -- the Center for Health Enhancement System Studies ; and professor at the University of Wisconsin - Madison. He helped create the app which is centered around several components.

"Communication, which is connecting people to others who can provide peer support who can provide info and resources also emotional support," Shah said. "Connecting people to resources, different tools and resources that can help them. Whether that connecting them to grocery delivery or pharmacy services or things like stress and anxiety management tools."

The site even dispels common myths, with facts from legitimate resources. One more way to get some reassurance as we navigate our new normal.

The COVID-19 Wisconsin Connect App is available for free for Apple and Android devices in the coming days and is also desktop-accessible, as well.

