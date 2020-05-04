× Dave Matthews Band reschedules 2020 tour, will perform at Summerfest July 1, 2021

MILWAUKEE — Dave Matthews Band announced Monday, May 4 they will be moving dates for its 2020 North American summer tour to 2021. The rescheduled tour will bring the band to Summerfest on July 1, 2021 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

Message from Dave Matthews Band:

“We are disappointed to announce, that in light of the global COVID-19 pandemic, we will be moving all of our 2020 summer dates to the summer of 2021. We make this decision with the health, safety, and well-being of our fans, touring crew, and venue staff as our priority. Your previously purchased tickets will be honored for these rescheduled performances, and we’re happy to announce that the 2021 tour includes a few additional stops that were not included on the 2020 tour. Please click here for a list of all the dates. We are also providing fans with the option to refund your tickets at the point of purchase. We are incredibly grateful for all of our fans who come out to see us every summer and will miss seeing you all. For now, we will keep everyone in our hearts and minds until we can be together again.”

New tour dates are available here: https://www.davematthewsband.com/

Ticket holders are asked to hold onto their original ticket, as it will be honored for the rescheduled concert on July 1, 2021.

Refunds will be available from the original point of purchase for 30 days from the announcement of the rescheduled date. Please note, that due to Governor Evers’ Safer At Home order, the Summerfest Box Office is closed until further notice. Fans who purchased tickets from the Summerfest Box Office will have 30 days to request refunds from the date it reopens.