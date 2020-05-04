David Crowley sworn in as Milwaukee County executive: ‘We have a lot to do’

MILWAUKEE — David Crowley was sworn in on Monday, May 4 as the new Milwaukee County executive in front of his house in Milwaukee.

Crowley was sworn in by Judge Joe Donald — and then spoke briefly to the media.

“Milwaukee County was founded in 1835 — and I am the first African American elected to lead it. Not just the symbolism, but the responsibility that comes with being the first is something I am very keenly aware of,” Crowley said. “But the time we’re now in, calls for more than just symbolism. We’re facing an unprecedented crisis. The very mortality of our community is at risk. The economies of our cities and villages has been hit in ways previously unimaginable.”

Crowley went on to say, “The challenge in front of us is to make sure the health of our citizens is paramount — and that as we reopen our economy, we do all that we can to get people back to work and rebuild what has been lost. But we cannot have a healthy economy without a health community.”

Crowley declared victory against his opponent, State Sen. Chris Larson, last month.

“We have a lot to do — and I’m excited to get to work for the people of Milwaukee County,” Crowley told reporters.