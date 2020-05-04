× Dodge County sheriff seeks 2 inmates missing from Huber facility

DODGE COUNTY — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating two Huber (work release) inmates.

One inmate removed his GPS device after being released on electronic monitoring, and the other failed to return from a medical appointment as instructed and as allowed by the Huber law. Both have active arrest warrants through Dodge County.

Sheriff’s officials said 18-year-old Kaden Solano’s last known address is on East Rees Street in Fond du Lac. He has also been known to frequent an address on Gaslight Drive in North Fond Du Lac.

Solano was serving a 360-day Huber sentence on GPS electronic monitoring for operating a vehicle without owner’s consent.

Jail staff was alerted by the monitoring device of an alleged alcohol violation and equipment tamper violation (equipment removal). Follow up attempts to locate Solano and return him to the jail have been unsuccessful.

Sheriff’s officials said 32-year-old Gabrielle Bruce’s last known address is on Ridgeway Drive in Jackson.

Bruce was serving a 270-day Huber sentence for disorderly conduct when she failed to return to the jail from a pre-approved medical appointment in Beaver Dam.

Sheriff’s officials noted it is not believed that these two are connected.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at 920-386-3726. Sheriff’s officials asked that you please do not make contact with them.