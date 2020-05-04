Gino talks with actor Richard Kind about the film ‘Bellmen’

Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

MILWAUKEE -- In the movie "Bellmen" a charming bell captain at an Arizona resort chases a coveted promotion to manager while trying to win over the girl of his dreams. Gino recently sat down with actor Richard Kind who stars in the film.

