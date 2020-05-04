Homicide investigation: Medical examiner called out to 37th and Silver Spring for death of man
MILWAUKEE — Officials with the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office were called out to the scene of a homicide in Milwaukee on Monday, May 4.
The medical examiner responded to the area near 37th and Silver Spring around 8:35 a.m. for the death of a man.
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, May 5.
No additional details have been released — including the identity of the victim or the cause of death.