Homicide investigation: Medical examiner called out to 37th and Silver Spring for death of man

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office were called out to the scene of a homicide in Milwaukee on Monday, May 4.

The medical examiner responded to the area near 37th and Silver Spring around 8:35 a.m. for the death of a man.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, May 5.

No additional details have been released — including the identity of the victim or the cause of death.