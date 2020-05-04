× Legendary Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula dies at 90

Don Shula, the legendary coach of the Miami Dolphins’ undefeated team in 1972, has died at the age of 90.

Shula passed away at his home Monday morning, the team said.

“Don Shula was the patriarch of the Miami Dolphins for 50 years,” the team said in its announcement. “He brought the winning edge to our franchise and put the Dolphins and the city of Miami in the national sports scene.”

Shula was named head coach of the Dolphins in 1970, after working for seven years as the coach of the Baltimore Colts.

Just one year after becoming the head coach of the team, Shula led the Dolphins to the Super Bowl in 1971, but the team lost to the Dallas Cowboys.

But the next year, he was at the helm as the team went undefeated — a feat no NFL team has ever been able to replicate.

It would take another two decades before he would be named the all-time winningest coach in the history of the league in 1993.

Shula was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1997.