× Milwaukee Public Market rolls out curbside pickup, online ordering and delivery

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Public Market announced on Monday, May 4 the rollout of an extensive curbside pickup and delivery operation.

Dubbed “Market To-Go”, a news release says the rollout features the majority of market vendors offering products in curbside pickup, delivery or online ordering and shipping capacity. Much of the remaining vendors are providing offerings at secondary locations. The options at the market will include prepared food items, as well as grocery and retail offerings.

Vendors such as St Paul Fish Company are showcasing their sense of humor during the opening, calling their to-go service “Crabside Pickup” in reference to the repurposing of their iconic inflatable crab which usually suspends above their space inside the market.

The crab is now temporarily displayed on the rooftop of their outdoor Palapa bar area, which will be the

carryout location for the popular fish emporium.

In mid-March, the market closed its operation based on guidelines resulting from COVID-19 pandemic. While Foltz Family Market and Thief Wine have provided curbside pickup and delivery in recent weeks, the Market To-Go rollout is the first expanded offering involving the majority of market vendors.

The news release says the public market will begin this new operation while maintaining the health safety precautions that were already in place – including its policy of prohibiting customers from entering the market building at this time. In addition, the Market will require face coverings to be worn by all employees working at the market until further notice.