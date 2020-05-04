× National Guard to test employees at Birds Eye plant in Darien; approximately 100 diagnosed with COVID-19

DARIEN — The Wisconsin National Guard will conduct COVID-19 testing at the Birds Eye plant in Darien, a spokesman with the Walworth County Department of Health & Human Services. This, after Conagra Foods officials said operations were suspended at the facility as of April 17, with approximately 100 employees diagnosed with COVID-19 as of April 27.

The Walworth County Department of Health & Human Services’ Emergency Operations Center requested National Guard assistance in setting up on-site testing at Birds Eye

The National Guard will conduct testing on May 7 and 8 — testing employees, family members and household members.

Joe Trovato with the Wisconsin National Guard issued this statement Monday:

“We continue to work closely with our partners across the state to anticipate needs, and yes, we have received a request from assistance from Walworth County to send a specimen collection team there May 7-8. Our specimen collection teams consist of 20-30 Citizen Soldiers and Airmen. We anticipate collecting approximately 1,400 samples over those two days.”

A Conagra Foods company representative issued this statement to FOX6 News on Sunday, May 3:

“The health and safety of our employees is our top priority. In our vegetable facility in Darien, we have been proactive to try to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by using physical distancing techniques, screening temperatures, encouraging the use of masks and increasing the sanitation throughout the facility. Due to positive COVID-19 tests we decided to suspend operations on April 17. We are finalizing plans and intend to begin operating the facility soon. Conagra will continue to pay employees who are not working as a result of suspending operations. We will also pay employees who need to be away from work due to a COVID-19 related illness, including people who have been diagnosed, as well as employees who have been exposed to the virus or are not feeling well. When the facility resumes full operations, we will continue to use our rigorous plant maintenance, sanitation processes, and other preventative measures to maintain a safe work environment.”

Below is COVID-19 data out of Walworth County as of May 1:

Total number of laboratory confirmed cases 180 Cases currently hospitalized 6 Cases currently isolated at primary residence 113 Cases recovered 53 Deaths 8