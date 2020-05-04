× Police respond to tactical situation near 34th and Greenfield, advise public to avoid area

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is on the scene of a tactical situation near S. 34th Street and W. Greenfield Avenue involving an armed subject.

The area is closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic. Citizens should avoid the area.

Members of the Tactical Enforcement Unit are on the scene.

Police ask that you refrain from flying any drones in the area and not provide live feeds on social media as this is an active situation.

Police are not releasing any more details at this time.