‘Unprecedented times:’ Wisconsin State Fair Park Board discusses options for 2020 amid pandemic

WEST ALLIS — The Wisconsin State Fair Park Board of Directors and staff are now discussing options that will enable them to provide a “Fair” experience in 2020.

In a series of tweets posted on Monday, May 4, fair officials said the following:

“During these unprecedented times we want to provide an update on the status of the 2020 Fair & say THANK YOU. We hear every word of support you have sent, & this fuels us to keep working to ensure the Fair continues its 169-year legacy while keeping safety our top priority.

“The State Fair is a celebration of everything we are so proud of in Wisconsin, & our priority is to create a place where everyone feels welcome and safe.

“There are many factors to be considered. Several large industries, including agriculture, entertainment, concessions and ride operations, as well as hundreds of small businesses and thousands of part-time employees, are paramount to putting on a successful Fair.

“We are analyzing all facets of the Fair, while continuing to closely monitor data from local, state and federal health officials, and assess how this will affect each one.

“At this time the State Fair Park Board of Directors has not made a formal decision on whether the State Fair will go on as planned, August 6 – 16. Until a decision is made, we will continue to work tirelessly to make the Fair the WonderFair experience you know and love.”