West Bend East tennis standout Alex Schaetz would’ve been state contender in senior season

Posted 5:45 pm, May 4, 2020, by , Updated at 05:54PM, May 4, 2020
WEST BEND -- With high school sports seasons not happening as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, FOX6 News is modifying our weekly High School Hot Shot feature to recognize a senior spring athlete each night.

West Bend East High School tennis standout Alex Schaetz would have been a state contender in his senior season, for sure.

He qualified for state as a freshman and as a junior. He was hurt as a sophomore, but demonstrated leadership by attending each event -- coming early and supporting his teammates.

Congratulations to Alex Schaetz, a deserving High School Hot Shot in the senior spotlight.

