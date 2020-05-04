West Bend East tennis standout Alex Schaetz would’ve been state contender in senior season

WEST BEND -- With high school sports seasons not happening as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, FOX6 News is modifying our weekly High School Hot Shot feature to recognize a senior spring athlete each night.
West Bend East High School tennis standout Alex Schaetz would have been a state contender in his senior season, for sure.
He qualified for state as a freshman and as a junior. He was hurt as a sophomore, but demonstrated leadership by attending each event -- coming early and supporting his teammates.
Congratulations to Alex Schaetz, a deserving High School Hot Shot in the senior spotlight.
