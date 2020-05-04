× Wisconsin State Patrol arrests Lake Delton man for OWI after crashing motorcycle

JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a 63-year-old Lake Delton man in Jefferson County for allegedly operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

A state trooper responded at 1:30 p.m on Sunday, May 3 to the scene of a motorcycle crash on I-94 in Jefferson County. The motorcyclist, the Lake Delton man, was not wearing a helmet and had deviated from his lane of traffic and made contact with a construction barrel. A motorist stopped and observed the rider had a pulse but not breathing. CPR was administered and the rider became responsive.

The Lake Delton man had a head injury and was taken to a hospital in Oconomowoc. Intoxicants were located at the scene — and the odor of intoxicants was detected on the rider.

Officials noted in a news release that the Lake Delton man has four, possibly five prior convictions for OWI. He consented for a sample of his blood to be taken. Meanwhile, the man is also on parole for homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle and a parole hold has been placed on the Lake Delton man, who will remain in the hospital until medically cleared. There is also a non-servable warrant for operating while impaired through Alma, Kansas from 1997.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is consulting with the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office on all charges.