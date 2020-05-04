× Wisconsin Supreme Court oral argument in Wis. Legislature v. Palm to be live-streamed

MADISON — The Wisconsin Supreme Court will hold an oral argument in Wisconsin Legislature v. Andrea Palm on Tuesday, May 5 beginning at 10 a.m. and will be streamed live on the Court’s YouTube streaming channel, the court information officer announced Monday, May 4.

On April 21, the Wisconsin Legislature submitted an emergency petition for original action, asking the Court to exercise its original jurisdiction to decide certain issues regarding the issuance of the extension of the “Safer at Home ” order, or Emergency Order No. 28 by the Secretary-designee of the Department of Health Services (DHS), Andrea Palm.

The argument will be conducted with all participants making appearances via Zoom and will also be carried live on the WisconsinEye Public Affairs Network.

On May 1, the Court voted to accept jurisdiction over the case and agreed to hear argument on the following issues, which were set forth in the Legislature’s petition:

Whether the DHS violated certain state statutes, governing rules and by issuing an emergency order without complying with § 227.24’s procedures.

Even if DHS did not violate § 227.24, whether Emergency Order No. 28 exceeds the Department’s authority by closing all “nonessential” businesses, ordering all Wisconsin persons to stay at home, and forbidding all “nonessential” travel.

Oral arguments before Wisconsin Supreme Court have been streamed live from the Supreme Court Hearing Room on WisconsinEye for a number of years. The Court began taking advantage of livestreaming appearances last month when it heard nine cases via the Zoom online videoconferencing service.

The Supreme Court is one of a number of state supreme courts across the country and in Wisconsin taking advantage of livestreaming technology to help keep cases moving and courts accessible to parties and the public during the pandemic, a statement said.

A list of Wisconsin circuit courts that have established livestream accounts can be found on wicourts.gov, under the “live stream courts” tab at the top of the page.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court’s YouTube channel, which provides a feed from Zoom, can be found here. The Hearing Room at the state Capitol is currently closed to the public