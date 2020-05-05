Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Florida driver accidentally reverses onto two parked cars

Posted 10:10 am, May 5, 2020, by , Updated at 10:14AM, May 5, 2020

HERNANDO, Fla. (FOX 13) —  Deputies in Citrus County say a driver accidentally backed up onto two other cars in a bank parking lot.

The crash occurred Monday. According to the sheriff’s office, the adult male driver reversed out of the SunTrust drive-thru and over a curb into County Road 486.

(Citrus County Sheriff’s Office )

Then, they said,  he “cut the wheel” and continued reversing around the curve until he hopped the curb back into the SunTrust parking lot along Forest Ridge Boulevard.

That’s when the driver reversed onto two parked cars. Deputies said they are still investigating what caused the incident.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.