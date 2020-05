× FOX6 to rebroadcast lakefront fireworks display on July 3

MILWAUKEE — It is a summer tradition for a lot of you. So we know you were bummed when the July 3 lakefront fireworks recently got canceled.

Well, you will not miss out completely this year. That is because FOX6 is going to re-air a lakefront fireworks display from the first colorful burst — to the last oohs and ahhs.

Tune in July 3 at 9 p.m. to watch the sky light up — from the comfort of your living room.