Franklin HS senior leaves track and field record books rewritten

FRANKLIN — The Franklin High School record books have had to be rewritten because of Clare Pitcher.

The Franklin senior earned the honor of FOX6 High School Hotshot as she was projected to make it to state in three track and field events.

She’s made it to the state track meet for every event she’s competed in during her high school career and has set three school records with her times in the 400, 800 and as a member of the 4-by-400 relay team.

On top of that, she’s a true leader in the community; she’s part of Volition Franklin, a local non-profit that advocates for positive peer influences.