It’s Cinco de Mayo! A last minute recipe perfect for your at-home fiesta

Posted 8:00 am, May 5, 2020, by

MILWAUKEE — It’s Cinco de Mayo! The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with a last minute recipe perfect for your at-home fiesta.

Blender Salsa

Ingredients:
1 can (14 ounces diced tomatoes with juice)
1 can (10 ounces) diced tomatoes with green chiles
1/2 cup chopped onion
2 cloves garlic
1 fresh jalapeño pepper, roughly chopped
1 teaspoon honey
1 teaspoon cumin
1 big handful of cilantro
Juice of one lime

Directions:
Put all of the ingredients in a food processor or good blender. Pulse for 30 seconds or so until the ingredients are finely chopped. Keeps in the fridge for a few days. Serve with tortilla chips for dipping.

