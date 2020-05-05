× It’s Cinco de Mayo! A last minute recipe perfect for your at-home fiesta

MILWAUKEE — It’s Cinco de Mayo! The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with a last minute recipe perfect for your at-home fiesta.

Blender Salsa

Ingredients:

1 can (14 ounces diced tomatoes with juice)

1 can (10 ounces) diced tomatoes with green chiles

1/2 cup chopped onion

2 cloves garlic

1 fresh jalapeño pepper, roughly chopped

1 teaspoon honey

1 teaspoon cumin

1 big handful of cilantro

Juice of one lime

Directions:

Put all of the ingredients in a food processor or good blender. Pulse for 30 seconds or so until the ingredients are finely chopped. Keeps in the fridge for a few days. Serve with tortilla chips for dipping.